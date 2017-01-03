Marietta DAR enjoys Christmas Carols, Christmas party
The Marietta Chapter of the DAR held a Christmas party at the Chapter house on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Seventeen members and guests were in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|1 hr
|wimpy macho1
|4
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec 29
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC