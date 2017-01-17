Marietta College fall 2016 high honors list

More than 125 Marietta College students were named to the fall 2016 dean's high honors list, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester. Local students named to the list: A Monica Curtis of New Matamoras is majoring in Early Childhood Education and is a graduate of River High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.