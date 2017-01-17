Marietta College fall 2016 dean's list

More than 125 Marietta College students were named to the fall 2016 dean's list, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74. Local students named to the list: A Andrew Billingsley of Marietta is majoring in Public Accounting and Finance and is a graduate of Marietta High School.

