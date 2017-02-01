Man indicted in explosives case

The Marietta man alleged to have made an explosive device found in the Marietta Municipal Court building Dec. 15 was among the 17 people indicted by a Washington County grand jury in January. Daniel Lindsey Buchman, 33, of 106 Sunset Drive, Marietta, was indicted on one count of illegal manufacturing of processing explosive, a second-degree felony, and two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, both fifth-degree felonies.

