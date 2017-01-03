Man Allegedly Squirted Semen On Women Shopping At Walmart
A West Virginia man is facing charges after police said he repeatedly stalked women at an Ohio Walmart and used a syringe to spray them with semen. Police in Marietta arrested 26-year-old Timothy Blake on Dec. 30 during an investigation of two alleged acts of public masturbation and stalking, according to CBS News.
