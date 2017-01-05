Man admits to using syringe to spray his semen on women :0
A man was arrested for allegedly filling syringes with his own semen, then terrorizing several women at an Ohio Wal-mart by spraying them with it, according to a police report . Timothy Blake, 28, was charged with pandering obscenity, sexual imposition and two counts of menace by stalking after two female customers complained of a man following them around the Marietta, Ohio, superstore and squirting them with a "sticky" substance, according to CBS News .
