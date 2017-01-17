Learning in Retirement classes
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Retired educators Melissa Bannister and Jayne Whitlow teach the Tuesday course, Four Greek Tragedies, at Marietta College as part of the Learning in Retirement program. Those who are retired and looking to further their education on categories varying from the history of film to a taste of O. Henry can now take courses through the Learning in Retirement program at Marietta College.
