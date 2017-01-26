Judge mulls ruling on drug-related death

A judge is reviewing a motion to dismiss the first case of its kind in Washington County in which a person was charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly providing heroin to someone who fatally overdosed. Ryan J. Vogt, 27, of 1915 Silver Globe Road, Marietta, was indicted for one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony, in connection with the death of a Tyler Miller, 21, of Beverly, who allegedly purchased heroin from Vogt and overdosed in January 2016.

