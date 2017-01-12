Insurance open enrollment continues until Jan. 31
The open enrollment period for Health Care Marketplace insurance, which began Nov. 1, will end Jan. 31 for residents of Washington, Morgan and Noble counties. Residents can make an appointment with Health Care Navigator Kathy Wolfe-Crouser to receive assistance with the application process and select a coverage option.
