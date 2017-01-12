Injured bicyclist files lawsuit again...

Injured bicyclist files lawsuit against Marietta

2 hrs ago

A Marietta resident has sued the city of Marietta for injuries in a bicycle accident in June on the Marietta River Trail. The case arises from a bicycle accident on June 16. Workers employed by the city were washing the levee and had pulled a fire hose across the bike path to use, according to the lawsuit.

