Head Start: Expanded hours will help youngsters prepare for school

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Roman Hardie, 4, makes letters out of popsicle sticks with classmates Tucker Frick, 4, and Dylan Coombs, 5, during class on Monday at the Jane Edwards Head Start Center in Marietta. To further enhance kindergarten readiness in preschoolers, Washington-Morgan Community Action's Head Start and Early Head Start programs will extend their hours in August thanks to receiving an additional $267,000 in federal funds.

