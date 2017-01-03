Grant Rivera to be sworn in, address his first 90 days
Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harris Hines will officiate Rivera's swearing-in ceremony at 6 p.m. after a public reception at 5 p.m. Rivera said he "absolutely, no question" wanted Hines to swear him into office as Hines, a Marietta resident, has been a longtime supporter of Marietta schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan 6
|wimpy macho1
|4
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec 29
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC