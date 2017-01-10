Good Day/Weather and notes for the Guernsey County area
The Champion Spark Plug Retirees have rescheduled their Christmas Party for Wednesday at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Hall. Collections will be taken for Feed My People and Grace Pantry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan 6
|wimpy macho1
|4
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec 29
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC