Girl Fight Indie Book Appears on WalMart.com

MARIETTA, Ohio - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- GirlFightMovie.com, LLC announced today that its 128-page indie-based horror feature film script, GIRL FIGHT, is now available for sale through WalMart.com. The cover features VH1's Mob Wives star & Maxim/FHM model Marissa Jade Fiore who was photographed in Florida by the author, Kelcey Coe, a native of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.