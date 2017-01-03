Garage fire Sunday
Marietta firefighters spray water on the structure fire at Ace Auto on Greene Street Sunday night. JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Marietta Fire Department spent about three hours fighting flames spouting from a Greene Street auto shop in Marietta Sunday night where the owner of Ace Auto made it out alive.
