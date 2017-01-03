Fire & ice downtown

Fire & ice downtown

Wess Apshaga-Meaux, 36, of Marietta, spouts fire from his mouth during a performance on the Armory lawn in Marietta Friday. The Marietta Times Fire and ice filled Marietta's frosty downtown for the first Friday in January with visitors treated not only to later shopping hours but also with vibrant and contrasting entertainment.

