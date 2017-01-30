Exhibition at South Street Seaport Mu...

Exhibition at South Street Seaport Museum focuses on the maritime roots of the modern tattoo

The South Street Seaport Museum announces its new exhibition, The Original Gus Wagner: The Maritime Roots of Modern Tattoo. The Original Gus Wagner: The Maritime Roots of Modern Tattoo explores Augustus "Gus" Wagner's early life as a merchant mariner and tattoo artist who traveled the world, from 1898-1902, and his return to the United States as a professional tattooist and tattooed man.

