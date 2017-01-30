Exhibition at South Street Seaport Museum focuses on the maritime roots of the modern tattoo

The South Street Seaport Museum announces its new exhibition, The Original Gus Wagner: The Maritime Roots of Modern Tattoo. The Original Gus Wagner: The Maritime Roots of Modern Tattoo explores Augustus "Gus" Wagner's early life as a merchant mariner and tattoo artist who traveled the world, from 1898-1902, and his return to the United States as a professional tattooist and tattooed man.

