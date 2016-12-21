Discussion on Civil War flag will be held on Jan. 19
The next regular meeting of the Civil War Roundtable of the Mid-Ohio Valley will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Marietta Armory, Armory Square, 241 Second St., in Marietta. Jeffrey W. Danner will present, "Probably at no time in American History, save during the Civil War, has the Confederate Battle Flag been under more assault."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec 29
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
|Marietta Memorial Hospital CEO
|Oct '16
|compensator
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC