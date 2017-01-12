County balks at bike route marking

County balks at bike route marking

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marietta Times

A resolution supporting an Ohio Department of Transportation designation of two statewide bike routes within Washington County was put on hold during Thursday's county commission meeting. "The department of transportation is in the process of establishing state bike routes that would include state, county and township roadways," He said county approval is being requested to have Glendale Road, from the intersection with Ohio 821 into Marietta, designated as part of State Bike Route 85. A second route, SBR 20, would be designated from the intersection of Westview Avenue in Marietta, then along Indian Run Road to Ohio 676 and Ohio 339 in the Watertown area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Jan 6 wimpy macho1 4
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) Dec 29 Not a family friend 38
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink Nov '16 Qwertyyou122 3
News Trooper accused of misusing police database for... Oct '16 They cannot kill ... 4
parking nazi (Dec '15) Oct '16 Pay up 2
News Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15) Oct '16 Tabitha 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,896,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC