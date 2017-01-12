County balks at bike route marking

A resolution supporting an Ohio Department of Transportation designation of two statewide bike routes within Washington County was put on hold during Thursday's county commission meeting. "The department of transportation is in the process of establishing state bike routes that would include state, county and township roadways," He said county approval is being requested to have Glendale Road, from the intersection with Ohio 821 into Marietta, designated as part of State Bike Route 85. A second route, SBR 20, would be designated from the intersection of Westview Avenue in Marietta, then along Indian Run Road to Ohio 676 and Ohio 339 in the Watertown area.

