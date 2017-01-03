Council to vote on wastewater plant project loan
Marietta City Council plans to vote on a new loan application for the next scope of renovations for the city's wastewater treatment plant Thursday. Council members met Tuesday to discuss with City Engineer Joe Tucker and Wastewater Superintendent Steve Elliott the newest loan from the Ohio Water Development Authority for engineering fees for Scope 4 of Phase III of the renovation and to review the proposed schedule for engineering and bidding in 2017.
