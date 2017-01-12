Council discusses - bulb-outs' for pedestrian safety
Pedestrians crossing the 700 block of Third Street often leave their safety up to the motorists passing in and out of town, but Marietta's City Engineering Department is seeking to make that crossing safer this summer. "New bulb-outs on the corner of Warren and Third streets and at the corner of the westbound Sacra Via would not affect turning movement of vehicles," "The goal is to protect pedestrians by getting them closer to the view of traffic and decreasing the distance they have to walk in the roadway."
