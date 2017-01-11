Co-op touts solar panels
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Nathan Whitacre and Jennifer Greene talk about the output of the new solar panels at Washington Electric Cooperative Wednesday. Residents in rural areas of Washington, Noble, Monroe, Morgan, Athens and Guernsey counties have a new addition to their electric power supply thanks to a new installation at Washington Electric Cooperative in Marietta.
