Three Washington County Farm Bureau members served as delegates to the 97th annual meeting of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 in Columbus - Joanna and Jamey Rauch, Little Hocking, and Betsy Anderson, organization director. The delegates established the organization's policy on protecting members' rights as parties to oil and gas leases, funding for Ohio's roads and bridges and voluntary tracking of best farm management practices that improve the quality of Ohio's waters.
