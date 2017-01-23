Bus to D.C. Delayed

Photos submitted by Jessie McAtee ABOVE: Jessie McAtee, 21, of Parkersburg, looks among the other women attending the Women's March on Washington last Saturday in front of a sign that said "You can crush a flower but you can't stop the spring from coming." An internal investigation has been conducted by the bus company responsible for taking 51 local passengers to Washington D.C. for the Women's March on Washington last Saturday after more than half of the passengers felt too unsafe to travel on the bus.

