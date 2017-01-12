Blood: Dire need
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Lucresha Brown, collection specialist, draws blood from the arm of Shelbi Worstell, 23, of Lowell, on Friday. Blood transfusions are needed when a patient in surgery or in an emergency situation loses too much of their own, but after busy holiday schedules and winter ailments supplies dwindle and donations drop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan 6
|wimpy macho1
|4
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec 29
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC