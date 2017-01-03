Bill Johnson sworn in to the 115th Co...

Bill Johnson sworn in to the 115th Congress

Representative Bill Johnson was sworn in on Tuesday to represent Ohio's Sixth Congressional District for the 115th Congress. It marks the start of Johnson's fourth term in Congress, after first being elected in 2010.

