Bill Johnson sworn in to the 115th Congress -
Representative Bill Johnson was sworn in on Tuesday to represent Ohio's Sixth Congressional District for the 115th Congress. It marks the start of Johnson's fourth term in Congress, after first being elected in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Tue
|wimpy
|1
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec 29
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC