Balpre students sit in for officials
The annual Belpre Student Government Day ended Monday evening with a meeting of Belpre City Council conducted by the students as their real-life counterparts watched and voted simultaneously on issues under council consideration. The participating students were Christiana Cantrell , Madison Harman , Bailey Sprague , Tori Sydenstricker , Jevin White , Katherine Curfman , Bayley Collins , Tojzae Reams , Olivia Seacrest , Nate Godfrey , Kayla Arthurs , Holly Erb , Chase Baker , Tyler Sydenstricker , Katie Osburn and Tyler Roberts .
