Arrest out of Belpre Kroger incident
A man who looked like a woman and attempted to cash an alleged forged check Tuesday night at a Belpre grocery may be a suspect in forgeries at other Krogers and stores in Ohio and around the country, the chief of the Belpre Police Department said on Wednesday. The employees at the front desk at Kroger, 1008 Washington Blvd., thought they were talking with a woman, but it was a man, Aaron Deandre Banks, 22, of Memphis, Tenn., Chief Terry Williams said.
