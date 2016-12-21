Around town

The Lawrence Township Trustees will hold their 2016 year-end meeting, followed by the 2017 organizational meeting, at 2 p.m. today at the Little Muskingum Volunteer Fire Department. Water service will be interrupted in New Matamoras at 10 a.m. Tuesday to connect new main water lines in the following areas: The 100-400 blocks of Main and Broadway streets, all customers on Third and Fourth streets, Dode Alley and portions of Front Street and Ohio 7. This interruption may take several hours.

