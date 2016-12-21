Around town

Around town

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Marietta Times

The Lawrence Township Trustees will hold their 2016 year-end meeting, followed by the 2017 organizational meeting, at 2 p.m. today at the Little Muskingum Volunteer Fire Department. Water service will be interrupted in New Matamoras at 10 a.m. Tuesday to connect new main water lines in the following areas: The 100-400 blocks of Main and Broadway streets, all customers on Third and Fourth streets, Dode Alley and portions of Front Street and Ohio 7. This interruption may take several hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... 3 hr wimpy 1
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) Dec 29 Not a family friend 38
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink Nov '16 Qwertyyou122 3
News Trooper accused of misusing police database for... Oct '16 They cannot kill ... 4
parking nazi (Dec '15) Oct '16 Pay up 2
News Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15) Oct '16 Tabitha 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. South Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,675 • Total comments across all topics: 277,575,561

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC