Archeology Day Sat. at Campus Martius
Local residents can dig into the past Saturday at Campus Martius Museum's Archeology Day with speakers and activities presented by curators and other experts in the field. "Jerrod Burks has been there before but has new information for us on a local Marietta mound to share and I think people are interested to see what's inside our mounds without disturbing the artifacts."
