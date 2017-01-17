AARP free tax help program offered in...

AARP free tax help program offered in February, April

The AARP Tax-Aide Program will once again be offering free tax return preparation for all low and moderate-income taxpayers on Mondays and Thursdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., from Feb. 2 to April 13, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 312 Franklin St., Marietta . Taxpayers should bring all W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, picture ID and Social Security cards for all family members, and a copy of last year's return, if available.

