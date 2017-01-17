AARP free tax help program offered in February, April
The AARP Tax-Aide Program will once again be offering free tax return preparation for all low and moderate-income taxpayers on Mondays and Thursdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., from Feb. 2 to April 13, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 312 Franklin St., Marietta . Taxpayers should bring all W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, picture ID and Social Security cards for all family members, and a copy of last year's return, if available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan 6
|wimpy macho1
|4
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec 29
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC