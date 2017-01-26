A Tiger in elite company

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Blake Carle, 17, of Marietta, practices on his trumpet at Marietta High School after classes let out on Wednesday Many marching band members never dream of performing outside of high school and maybe college. Marietta High School and Washington County Career Center senior Blake Carle is chasing the dream he's had since he was in middle school to perform in the Legends Drum and Bugle Corps.

