1-13 peoples theatre 1

1-13 peoples theatre 1

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Marietta Times

More than 30,000 people have attended concerts, live shows, plays and motion picture events at the Peoples Bank Theatre since the renovated movie house opened its doors in January 2016. "On show nights many people will call in reservations ahead of time to have dinner an hour-and-a-half before the show," A block away another Front Street eatery, Over the Moon Pub & Pizza, also realizes an uptick in orders during Peoples Bank Theatre events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Jan 6 wimpy macho1 4
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) Dec 29 Not a family friend 38
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink Nov '16 Qwertyyou122 3
News Trooper accused of misusing police database for... Oct '16 They cannot kill ... 4
parking nazi (Dec '15) Oct '16 Pay up 2
News Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15) Oct '16 Tabitha 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC