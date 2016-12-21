Tuesday Marietta fire ruled as arson
The cause of the Tuesday's Phillips Street house fire was ruled an arson Thursday, according to Marietta Fire Chief C.W. Durham. "Between Marietta's fire and police departments and with the assistance of the state fire marshal we have determined that there is sufficient evidence of arson," "We are asking that anyone with information of events leading up to the fire please come forward to either MPD or MFD as we continue the investigation."
