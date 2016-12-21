Top story #9: Marietta police chief hurt in traffic crash

Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp was in surgery at Grant Medical Center in Columbus Friday following an on-duty crash at the intersection of Pike and Wayne streets Thursday night. Upon leaving Marietta City Council's regular meeting Hupp reportedly responded to a call at 9:30 p.m. of a man drunkenly brandishing a weapon in the Mexican restaurant, Las Trancas, in the Lafayette Shopping Center.

