Top story #9: Marietta police chief hurt in traffic crash
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp was in surgery at Grant Medical Center in Columbus Friday following an on-duty crash at the intersection of Pike and Wayne streets Thursday night. Upon leaving Marietta City Council's regular meeting Hupp reportedly responded to a call at 9:30 p.m. of a man drunkenly brandishing a weapon in the Mexican restaurant, Las Trancas, in the Lafayette Shopping Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec 29
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
|Marietta Memorial Hospital CEO
|Oct '16
|compensator
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC