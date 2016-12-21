Students provide hygiene essentials
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Amanda Bennett, 5, of Marietta, left, helps Sofia Villarrueta, 10, of Marietta, right, fill a hygiene bag at St. Mary School Tuesday. Singing along with Christmas carols as they filled 700 bags with towels and toiletries, students from St. Mary School said they were excited to serve seniors from Washington and Wood counties Tuesday.
