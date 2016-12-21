Silver Heels gives gift to employees
Trinka Perdue and Amy McDonald, employees of Silver Heels Property Management were shopping at Twisted Sisters Boutique on Wednesday morning, courtesy of their employer. Silver Heels gave their employees Marietta Bucks and the morning off to get some Christmas shopping done at Marietta stores from 10 a.m. until noon.
