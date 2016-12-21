Round up
Doors open at noon on Christmas Day for the 2016 Christmas Day Feast at First Presbyterian Church, located at Fourth and Wooster streets. For reservations to dine in, or to place orders for deliveries, carryouts or transportation to and from the feast, call 740.371.4587.
