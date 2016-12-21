More than 1,000 attend YES - SDays at WSCC
Among the many demonstrations of YES Days, WSCC's Criminal Justice Club staged a crime scene. Students were encouraged to review the situation, collect evidence and develop plausible motives and culprits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
|Marietta Memorial Hospital CEO
|Oct '16
|compensator
|4
|Bryan Boston
|Sep '16
|Cutiekel 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC