McDonald's 40th anniversary

Haylie Wussick and Darian Espinoza, both employees of McDonald's on Glendale Road, serve Laurie Strahler, who was the store manager of this McDonald's when it first opened in 1976, on Monday evening. This McDonald's store will be celebrating its 40th anniversary on Wednesday with apple pies and small fries for 40 cents all day.

