Marietta Character Camp features Disney

Elsa, Olaf, Cinderella, Prince Charming and other Disney characters played games, did crafts and painted faces of elementary school students during the Vocal Point Character Camp at Marietta High School Wednesday evening. "This is a really fun day for the kids and they get to hang out with their favorite Disney characters," For the first time, the Marietta High School Vocal Point class put together the activity for students in kindergarten to sixth grade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.