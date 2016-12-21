Marietta Character Camp features Disney

Marietta Character Camp features Disney

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Elsa, Olaf, Cinderella, Prince Charming and other Disney characters played games, did crafts and painted faces of elementary school students during the Vocal Point Character Camp at Marietta High School Wednesday evening. "This is a really fun day for the kids and they get to hang out with their favorite Disney characters," For the first time, the Marietta High School Vocal Point class put together the activity for students in kindergarten to sixth grade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink Nov '16 Qwertyyou122 3
News Trooper accused of misusing police database for... Oct '16 They cannot kill ... 4
parking nazi (Dec '15) Oct '16 Pay up 2
News Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15) Oct '16 Tabitha 3
Marietta Memorial Hospital CEO Oct '16 compensator 4
Bryan Boston Sep '16 Cutiekel 27 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,182

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC