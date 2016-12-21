Man sentenced out of drug raid
A Muskingum County man who leaped from a second-story window to avoid arrest during a 2015 drug bust in Marietta was sentenced to a year in prison Thursday in Washington County Common Pleas Court. Jerry L. Quarles, Jr., 27, of 9 Sevy Lane, Frazeysburg, pleaded guilty in July of this year to a fourth-degree felony count of drug possession.
