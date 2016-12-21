Man sentenced on weapons charge
A Marietta Township man with a long criminal record was sentenced in Washington County Common Pleas Court to 30 months in prison Thursday for having weapons while under a disability. Thomas Robert Voisinet, 35, of 485 Muskingum River Road, pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony related to a January search of his home by Washington County Sheriff's deputies.
