Man sentenced on weapons charge

Man sentenced on weapons charge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Marietta Times

A Marietta Township man with a long criminal record was sentenced in Washington County Common Pleas Court to 30 months in prison Thursday for having weapons while under a disability. Thomas Robert Voisinet, 35, of 485 Muskingum River Road, pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony related to a January search of his home by Washington County Sheriff's deputies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) 22 hr Not a family friend 38
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink Nov '16 Qwertyyou122 3
News Trooper accused of misusing police database for... Oct '16 They cannot kill ... 4
parking nazi (Dec '15) Oct '16 Pay up 2
News Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15) Oct '16 Tabitha 3
Marietta Memorial Hospital CEO Oct '16 compensator 4
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,838 • Total comments across all topics: 277,455,629

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC