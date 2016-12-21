Man in bomb case waives prelim, will ...

Man in bomb case waives prelim, will go to Grand Jury

Daniel Lindsey Buchman, 33, of 106 Sunset Drive, Marietta, reads over his waiver for a preliminary hearing in Marietta Municipal Court Wednesday. JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times The Marietta man alleged to have made an explosive device found in the Marietta Municipal Court building Dec. 15 waived his preliminary hearing in municipal court Wednesday.

