Losey gets maximum sentence in drug case
Nick Lee Losey, 53, of 111 W. Montgomery St., Lot 10, Marietta, appeared in Washington County Common Pleas Judge Randall Burnworth's court to plead no contest to trafficking of drugs, a second-degree felony. He was sentenced to eight years in prison with three years of mandatory post-release control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
|Marietta Memorial Hospital CEO
|Oct '16
|compensator
|4
|Bryan Boston
|Sep '16
|Cutiekel 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC