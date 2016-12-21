Long lost class ring found
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Alison Powers, 34, of Vincent, looks at her Class of 2000 ring that she recently recovered after 16 years. People lose items of significance all the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Thu
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
|Marietta Memorial Hospital CEO
|Oct '16
|compensator
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC