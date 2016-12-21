Live nativity a family tradition
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Caleb Anderson, 13, of Fleming, leads a goat through the barn of Sweetapple Farm in Vincent during the live nativity show Thursday. VINCENT-Returning for their annual pre-Christmas tradition the Coleman family joined in singing carols during the 14th annual live nativity at Sweetapple Farm Thursday.
