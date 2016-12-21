Janelle Patterson The Marietta Times Katherine Hawbaker, minister of...
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Katherine Hawbaker, minister of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Marietta, sets fire to disappointments from 2016 Friday in preparation for the fire ceremony to be held at her church Sunday. She said the presidential election results were included in some of the disappointments among members of the church.
