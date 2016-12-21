Indictment for woman's shooting death

The murder charge against Russell Lee Farnsworth, 58, of 3227 Schoolhouse Road, Little Hocking, was increased to aggravated murder as part of the grand jury indictments this month. He allegedly used a 12-gage shot gun loaded with a deer slug to end the life of his live-in girlfriend Patricia A. Corp, 55, on Dec. 11. Farnsworth is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing for the charge Wednesday and remains in the Washington County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

