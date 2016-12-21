I'm so bored!: Answering the age-old question of how to entertain the kids on winter break
Children are in need of constant entertainment, especially when they're on vacation from school. Parents sometimes become stumped, wondering what to do to keep them occupied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
|Marietta Memorial Hospital CEO
|Oct '16
|compensator
|4
|Bryan Boston
|Sep '16
|Cutiekel 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC